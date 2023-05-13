Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said he is ready to welcome left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir back into the national team.

The 31-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has continued featuring in domestic T20 tournaments all over the world.

Rasheed made it clear that if Amir is interested in coming out of retirement and playing for Pakistan again, then he is ready to make that happen.

“If Amir wants to serve Pakistan cricket, then our doors are open for him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year and took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

He was not part of Pakistan’s team that featured in the white-ball series against New Zealand. The two sides played five T20Is, which ended as a 2-2 draw, and five ODIs, which the men in green won 4-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: It’s up to him, Haroon Rasheed on whether Pakistan player wants to come back

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1587 ( 71.33 % ) No! 638 ( 28.67 % )

Like this: Like Loading...