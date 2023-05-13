Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm pace bowler, must decide whether he wants to play for Pakistan again or remain retired, chief selector Haroon Rasheed said.

Amir walked away from international cricket in December 2020, but has indicated that he is open to the idea of returning.

So far, however, no major steps have been taken to suggest that he will don the Pakistan shirt again.

“The ball is in his court, not ours,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir, 31, played for the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he picked up nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

He wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against New Zealand, which saw the T20I series end as a 2-2 draw and the men in green win the ODI series 4-1.

