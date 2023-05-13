Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Mohammad Azharuddin said there is no shame if Pakistan captain Babar Azam were to drop down the batting order.

He noted that the 28-year-old has a particular weakness against fast bowlers who swing the ball right now.

If this problem persists, Azharuddin recommended that Azam consider moving down the order until he rectifies the issue.

“If he is struggling, then he must change his batting position,” the ex-India batsman was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Azam accumulated 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.07. The series ended up finishing as a 2-2 draw.

He followed that up with 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Thanks to his performance with the bat, the men in green won the series 4-1.

