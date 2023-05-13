Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, has acknowledged that Mohammad Amir is a brilliant fast bowler.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has remained active on the domestic scene, playing in T20 leagues around the world.

However, he has hinted being open about the possibility of making an international comeback, but has taken no concrete steps so far.

The 31-year-old was recently in action for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

“Amir is an excellent pacer,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir was not picked for Pakistan’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

