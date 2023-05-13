Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm pace maestro Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted that Naseem Shah “bowls really quick”.

Naseem has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success and established himself as a key member of the national team’s pace attack.

The 20-year-old has been a serious threat with the ball lately and has showcased that in the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

In the three games he played, he took five wickets at an average of 24.

Afridi likes what he has been seeing from Naseem and reiterated that the youngster is generating good pace.

“Naseem bowls really quick,” he told PCB Digital.

Afridi ended up finishing with eight wickets in four ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 24.50.

Thanks to his and Naseem’s efforts, Pakistan won the series 4-1.

