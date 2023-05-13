Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, has a tendency to get caught or bowled when facing spinners, former Pakistan cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed pointed out.

The ex-spinner said India batsman Virat Kohli had the same problem back in the day and resolved it by better preparing himself.

Mushtaq said Azam should take notes on what Kohli did and decide whether he wants to play spinners on the front or back foot.

“People say that Babar gets caught on spin. Before that Virat Kohli was also dismissed by Graeme Swann a lot of times. Babar was also bowled by the leg-spinner three or four times. He has to prepare himself better like Virat, in order to face leg spin and googly. He has to plan whether to go to the front or play from the back foot,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were recently in action against New Zealand and Azam was instrumental in orchestrating their 4-1 series ODI series win as he scored 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

