Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise retained out-of-favour batsman Umar Akmal since “we have full faith in his capability”.

Akmal has not played international cricket since October 2019. On top of that, the 32-year-old, who was once held in high regard, has been plagued by a number of off-field issues and controversies.

Despite all this, he featured in PSL 8 this year and amassed 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

“We also have the services of Umar Akmal. We have full faith in his capability, which is why we have retained him,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1, but neither Sarfaraz nor Akmal were selected in the team.

