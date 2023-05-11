Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has questioned why Pakistan don’t pick both Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Usually, Rizwan is the go-to wicketkeeper and when he is in the playing XI, Sarfaraz is normally on the bench. However, this generally applies to Test cricket.

Recently, Sarfaraz got the opportunity to make his Test comeback and impressed everyone by scoring 335 runs in two matches against New Zealand, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Given that the 35-year-old is a reliable middle order batsman, Omar feels Pakistan should play both Sarfaraz and Rizwan in Tests and ODIs.

“I kept saying Rizwan is a really good keeper. I always thought both could play in the same line-up, especially in longer formats like Test and ODI,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan was recently involved in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he amassed 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

Thanks to his efforts, Pakistan won the series 4-1.

