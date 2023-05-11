Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting said the Karachi Kings will “surely miss the presence” of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Azam had been with the Kings since 2017 and even captained them after reaching international stardom.

However, he was ultimately traded to the Peshawar Zalmi prior to the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in return for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The 28-year-old had a brilliant campaign in PSL 8 as he was the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He also led the Zalmi to the playoffs while the Kings only managed to win three out of the 10 games they played.

“Karachi Kings will surely miss the presence of Babar Azam,” Cutting was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

He played an instrumental role in the series win, scoring 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

