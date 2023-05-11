Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said star batsman Babar Azam is getting better each and every day.

Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats despite having the added pressure of leading them as well.

The 28-year-old continued his magical run of form in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“He is getting better day by day,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Thanks to Azam’s batting brilliance, the men in green won the series 4-1.

