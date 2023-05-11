Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Peshawar Zalmi head coach Daren Sammy said Pakistan batsman Mohammad Haris brings great energy at the top of the order as he plays with ruthless aggression.

Haris has been branded a rising star ever since he impressed people with his power-hitting skills during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old played for the Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Having seen the kind of damage Haris can inflict, Sammy acknowledged that the youngster is something special.

“The energy he brings at the top of the inning,” the former West Indies all-rounder told PCB Digital.

Haris was included in Pakistan’s team for the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

In the one match he played, he scored an unbeaten 17.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I would tell him to demote himself, Mohammad Azharuddin urges Pakistan batsman to think about it

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 2259 ( 43.36 % ) He is ok! 1497 ( 28.73 % ) He is overrated! 1454 ( 27.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...