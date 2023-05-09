Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin said he if he were in the Pakistan dressing room, he would advise skipper Babar Azam to demote himself down the batting order.

Explaining why, Azharuddin pointed out that Azam has struggled against swing bowlers as of late.

Until this problem is fixed, he suggested that the 28-year-old let other in-form batsmen bat ahead of him.

“If I was in the Pakistan team’s dressing room, I would’ve certainly advised him to consider changing his batting position,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam made 130 runs in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.07. Despite this, the series ended as a 2-2 draw.

The two sides recently played five ODIs, which the men in green won 4-1.

Azam played an instrumental role in the comprehensive series win as he accumulated 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I watched videos of myself on YouTube, Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals how this aided his comeback

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 5244 ( 78.36 % ) No! 1448 ( 21.64 % )

Like this: Like Loading...