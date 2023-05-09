Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said senior batsman Umar Akmal needs to sort out his fitness problems as it has affected him for too long.

Akmal has not played international cricket since October 2019, but recently featured for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 32-year-old accumulated 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

Despite managing to overcome his disciplinary issues and other controversies to make a domestic comeback, Afridi is not pleased that Akmal is still suffering from fitness issues.

“Umar Akmal has [had] problems of fitness since quite a long [time],” the renowned six-hitting powerhouse was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, but Akmal was not picked in the side.

The men in green ended up winning the series 4-1 to put an end to their poor run of results.

