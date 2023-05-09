Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique and Zaman Khan are future stars for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

All three have shown great promise and have made their international debuts.

Shafique opens the batting in Test cricket, where he has amassed 992 runs in 12 Tests, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

Zaman has featured in six T20Is and taken four wickets at an average of 32.50.

As for Ghulam, he has only played one ODI to date, but has been included in the Test squad in the past.

Given the potential all three players have, Aaqib doesn’t see any reason why they can’t go on to have successful careers with the Pakistan team.

“We believe in giving our emerging players chances and making them superstars. In a similar way, we are focused on our future stars Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique and Zaman Khan,” he told PCB Digital.

Shafique is the only one out of the trio that was included in Pakistan’s team for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

He featured in two matches and scored 26 runs at an average of 13.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Sort out your fitness, Shahid Afridi says unfit Pakistan batsman has suffered with this problem for too long

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1587 ( 82.96 % ) He is ok! 236 ( 12.34 % ) He is overrated! 90 ( 4.7 % )

Like this: Like Loading...