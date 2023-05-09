Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq said captain Babar Azam is above all other batters in the world right now.

The 28-year-old was recently in action during the national team’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

He was incredibly effective with the bat as he amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Given how regularly Azam contributes for the men in green across all three formats, Inzamam feels there is no one better than him at the moment.

“Babar is [the] best batter in the world right now,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

