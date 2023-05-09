Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed conceded that 20-year-old Naseem Shah has become an incredibly “lethal” bowler due to the speed he bowls at and the swing he generates.

Naseem, who is part of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats, is now starting to hit speeds of 150 kph when bowling. This puts him right near the quickest speedsters Pakistan have.

Aside from the uptick in pace, the young Pakistan prospect is going from strength to strength as he is also taking plenty of wickets.

“His pace, combined with the swing, can be lethal,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem was just in action for Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

In the three matches he played, he took five wickets at an average of 24.

