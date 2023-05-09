Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Karachi Kings head coach Johan Botha said his side needs to get the most out of talented Pakistan big-hitter Haider Ali.

Haider was identified as a young rising star with lots of promise, but he has failed to live up to expectations after making a promising start to his international career. This has resulted in him featuring less and less frequently for Pakistan.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 22-year-old was sent to the Kings from the Peshawar Zalmi as part of the trade involving Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Despite being in a new environment, he wasn’t at his brutal best as he finished with 109 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.16 and a strike-rate of 112.37.

“I think our biggest player and the player we probably need to get the most out of is [Haider] Ali,” Botha told PCB Digital.

Haider was not picked for Pakistan’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

Instead, he is currently in England, where he is representing Derbyshire in Division Two of the County Championship.

In the four matches he has played, he has amassed 149 runs, which includes two fifties, at an average of 24.83.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A very street-smart cricketer, Moin Khan on Pakistan player not afraid of hard work

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 8161 ( 76.93 % ) No! 2447 ( 23.07 % )

Like this: Like Loading...