Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is “a street-smart cricketer”.
His comments come after Sarfaraz made his Test comeback in the two-match series against New Zealand.
Having replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the line-up, the 35-year-old put on a show to remember as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.
“He is a street-smart cricketer,” Moin told PCB Digital.
Sarfaraz wasn’t picked in the Pakistan team for their ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.
