Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said he watched YouTube videos of himself bowling to stay motivated while recovering from his two knee injuries.

Afridi suffered both injuries last year, with the first come coming during Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka. He then re-injured the same knee during the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England.

Spending months on the sidelines, the 23-year-old admitted that he grew frustrated at times, but willed himself to “push a little more” so that he could return to playing competitive cricket.

“I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself ‘to push a little more’ … It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury,” he told PCB Digital.

Afridi played in the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which ended as a 2-2 draw, and took six wickets at an average of 26.17.

Pakistan and New Zealand just finished playing a five-match ODI series, where he claimed eight wickets in four games at an average of 24.50.

Thanks to his efforts with the ball, the men in green triumphed 4-1.

