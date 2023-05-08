Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq said captain Babar Azam is not perfect, which is why he must continue to learn and develop his skills.

Azam is coming off a spectacular showing in the ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1

The 28-year-old featured in all five games and made 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“No one is complete, learning process never ends. Babar is a very good player and he will keep on learning,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

