Karachi Kings head coach Johan Botha said Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is extremely dangerous once he gets going.

Haider has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, but has failed to back it up with the consistency expected of him.

This has led him to be in and out of the national team as other players have surpassed him in the pecking order.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Haider mustered 109 runs in six matches for the Kings, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.16 and a strike-rate of 112.37.

Nonetheless, Botha acknowledged that if the 22-year-old can rediscover his form, he can be a very useful asset for the men in green.

“He is dangerous as a player and can take the game away from the opposition,” the former South Africa all-rounder told PCB Digital.

Haider was not picked for Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

He is now playing for Derbyshire in Division Two of the County Championship in England, where he has accumulated 149 runs in four matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 24.83.

