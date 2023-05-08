Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Peshawar Zalmi head coach Daren Sammy said aggressive power-hitter Mohammad Haris should be playing regularly for Pakistan.

Ever since he got the opportunity to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he wowed everyone with his attacking shots, the 22-year-old has remained in the spotlight.

He featured for the Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he accumulated 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

“I said, you got to have him playing,” Sammy told PCB Digital.

Haris recently played for Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he scored 17 not out in the one game he was picked for.

The men in green ended up winning the series 4-1, which ended their run of poor results.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Open to being a selector again, former Pakistan captain waiting for opportunity to arise

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 2122 ( 42.2 % ) He is ok! 1464 ( 29.12 % ) He is overrated! 1442 ( 28.68 % )

Like this: Like Loading...