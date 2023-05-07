Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he is open to sitting on the selection committee once again if the opportunity arises.

He previously served as chief selector from 2016 to 2019, during which the national team won the 2017 Champions Trophy.

With Najam Sethi having returned as PCB chairman and a new selection committee in place, Inzamam reiterated that he would consider returning as a national selector should he be asked to.

“If given the opportunity to serve on the national selection committee again, I would think about it,” the 53-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently played a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they lead 4-0.

The fifth and final ODI will be played on Sunday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Both know they need to perform, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan duo playing cricket for a while

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28886 ( 19.26 % ) Waqar Younis 2949 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8715 ( 5.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 41262 ( 27.51 % ) Imran Khan 29550 ( 19.7 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3225 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3274 ( 2.18 % ) Hanif Mohammad 561 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5337 ( 3.56 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3303 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9195 ( 6.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 10582 ( 7.05 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1130 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2044 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...