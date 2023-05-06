Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim said there is no doubt that captain Babar Azam has got the abilities needed to succeed at the highest level.

Azam is one of the top cricketers in the world and continues to be the men in green’s most consistent batsman, a title he has held for the last couple of years.

Having played alongside the 28-year-old for Pakistan and the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Imad knows just how good Azam is.

“There is no doubt about Babar Azam’s abilities,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Imad recently played in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and picked up eight wickets at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

Azam, meanwhile, scored 130 runs, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

As for the ongoing five-match ODI series, he has made 275 runs in four matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 68.75.

Imad, however, was not included in the side.

Pakistan hold a 4-0 lead in the series going into the fifth ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

