Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has lavished praise on captain Babar Azam, saying he is an “outstanding player”.

The 28-year-old has been the national team’s most consistent performer for the last couple of years and it regularly placed among the top batsmen in the world.

In fact, Azam is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and ODI Cricketer of the Year.

“Babar is an outstanding player,” Akmal, who is the Pakistan skipper’s cousin, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Azam is leading Pakistan in their limited overs series against New Zealand.

He started off by scoring 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

As for the ongoing five-match ODI series, he has made 275 runs in four matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 68.75.

Pakistan hold a 4-0 lead heading into the fifth and final ODI on Sunday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

