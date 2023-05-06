Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam is always a threat when at the crease as he has the ability to win matches single-handedly.

The 28-year-old has done this on many occasions, which is why he is ranked among the best batsmen in the world today.

In addition to being a match-winner, Williamson admitted that Azam is just a world-class player overall as he constantly scores runs and helps his team get out of precarious positions.

“He is a world class player and has the ability to take the game away from the opposition,” he was quoted as saying by journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam recently made 130 runs in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

He is now involved in the ongoing five-match ODI series, which he has accumulated 275 runs in four matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 68.75.

Pakistan are up 4-0 in the series heading into the fifth and final ODI on Sunday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

