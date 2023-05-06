Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said Pakistan captain Babar Azam was ready to play under the leadership of Sarfaraz had he joined the team for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Omar noted that Sarfaraz also had no problem handing the captaincy to the 28-year-old.

Ultimately, Azam ended up being traded to the Peshawar Zalmi from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Pakistan big-hitters Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

In PSL 8, he was the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

“This is the beauty of both Babar and Sarfaraz that they both were ready to play under each other’s captaincy,” Omar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he has amassed 275 runs in four matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 68.75.

Pakistan hold a 4-0 lead going into the fifth and final ODI on Sunday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Performing well in all three formats, Umar Gul applauds Pakistan player’s consistency

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 5239 ( 78.37 % ) No! 1446 ( 21.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...