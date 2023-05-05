Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has praised captain Babar Azam for doing incredibly well in all three formats of the game.

Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent batsman as he regularly scores big runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He recently made 130 runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

“Babar Azam is performing well in all three formats,” Umar said in a video shared by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are now playing five ODIs against New Zealand, where Azam has been in fantastic form.

The 28-year-old has amassed 168 runs in three matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 56.

Pakistan hold a 3-0 series lead heading into the fourth ODI in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

