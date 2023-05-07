Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said Pakistan should utilise Sarfaraz Ahmed properly by putting him in the middle order.

The 35-year-old has been included in the playing XI sporadically over the past few years, but recently made a fantastic return in the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz struck 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Omar also noted that Pakistan struggle on spin-friendly pitches, which is where they will need dependable batsmen like Sarfaraz in the middle order should they lose quick wickets.

“When Pakistan is already struggling on spin pitches, you need someone like Sarfaraz in the middle,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz was not picked for Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green lead 4-0.

They will be looking to complete a 5-0 whitewash in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

