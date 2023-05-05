Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed acknowledged Mohammad Hasnain has improved a lot as a fast bowler.

Hasnain spent some time away from the game as he was reported for a suspect action in January 2022.

The 23-year-old’s bowling action was deemed illegal and he subsequently rectified it before returning to play competitive cricket.

In the past edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Hasnain played alongside Sarfaraz for the Quetta Gladiators and took eight wickets in six matches at an average of 26.50 and an economy rate of 9.21.

“Hasnain has also worked on his action and returned as an improved bowler,” Sarfaraz, who captain the Gladiators, told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, but neither Sarfaraz nor Hasnain were picked for it.

The men in green hold a 3-0 lead going into the fourth ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

