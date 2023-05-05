I just kept quiet, Pakistan cricketer let his performances talk for him

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said he didn’t want to say too much after being ignored for a prolonged period of time.

The 35-year-old used to be a regular member of the national team when he was captain, but after being stripped of the leadership role, he fell behind Mohammad Rizwan and became the second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

This resulted in him playing just a handful of international matches over a few years as he was regularly on the bench.

Nonetheless, Sarfaraz decided to stay quiet and let his performances do the talking for him, which ended up working in the end as he was given the chance to make his comeback in the two-Test series against New Zealand.

He put on a show during the series as he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

“I just kept quiet and let my performance do the talking,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

The veteran cricketer was not picked for Pakistan’s ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green lead 3-0.

The fourth ODI will be held on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

