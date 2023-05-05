Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said Sarfaraz Ahmed deserved the chance to make his Test comeback as he had been doing well in domestic cricket.

Sarfaraz replaced Rizwan in the Pakistan line-up for the two-Test series against New Zealand and put on a show to remember.

The 35-year-old tormented the Black Caps with the bat as he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Rizwan admitted he was thrilled to see Sarfaraz return with a bang and conceded that whoever performs well should be playing for Pakistan.

“Sarfaraz has been performing in domestic and deserves his chance now. So I was happy to see Sarfaraz perform because I asked for his inclusion. Whoever performs best for Pakistan deserves to play,” the 30-year-old told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now in action for Pakistan, who are facing New Zealand in a five-match ODI series.

He has amassed 128 runs in three matches, which includes a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 128.

The men in green hold a 3-0 going into the fourth ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

