Islamabad United head coach Azhar Mahmood feels that Pakistan fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer is an “emerging talent”.

Zameer recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but was limited to just one game.

In that match, which came against the Lahore Qalandars, the 20-year-old conceded 30 runs off the two overs he bowled and went wicketless.

Despite this, Mahmood sees a lot of promise in the youngster.

“In bowling, we have Zeeshan Zameer, who is an emerging talent,” he told PCB Digital.

Zameer is not part of Pakistan’s team in their ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The men in green hold an unassailable 3-0 lead heading into the fourth ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

