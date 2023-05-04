Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan said batsmen around the world should watch out for four bowlers in particular – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali.

All four of them have been brutally effective for Pakistan at various points and are among the top bowlers in the country.

Since they have starred in all formats and in conditions at home and abroad, Rizwan admitted that it is extremely tough to face them.

“They are difficult bowlers for all batters across the globe,” he told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan, Afridi, Naseem and Rauf are all playing in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Rizwan has made scores of 42 not out, 54 not out and 32, while Rauf, Naseem and Afridi have picked up six wickets, five wickets and four wickets respectively.

Hasan was not picked in the team and is now representing Warwickshire in Division One of the County Championship, where he has taken 11 wickets in three matches at an average of 22.72.

Pakistan are 3-0 up against New Zealand going into the fourth ODI on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

