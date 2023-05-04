Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was rewarded for all the determination he showed and hard work he put in.
Having last played Test cricket in January 2019, the 35-year-old was finally given the chance to make his comeback in the two-Test series against New Zealand.
Sarfaraz made the most of it as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.
“He is a determined and hardworking cricketer,” Moin, who coaches the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) told PCB Digital.
Sarfaraz isn’t part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they lead 3-0.
The fourth ODI will take place on Friday in Karachi.
Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir
