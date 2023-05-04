Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was rewarded for all the determination he showed and hard work he put in.

Having last played Test cricket in January 2019, the 35-year-old was finally given the chance to make his comeback in the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz made the most of it as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

“He is a determined and hardworking cricketer,” Moin, who coaches the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) told PCB Digital.

Sarfaraz isn’t part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they lead 3-0.

The fourth ODI will take place on Friday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: What good will sacking Babar Azam as captain do, Aamer Sohail urges Pakistan to tackle more important matter

Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! No! Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! 1 ( 100 % ) No! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...