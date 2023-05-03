Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Mohammad Azharuddin has urged Pakistan not to do anything silly and stick with Babar Azam as captain.

Azam has come under heavy fire for his leadership skills as the national team have failed to live up to expectations over the past few months.

Most recently, they drew 2-2 in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand despite holding a 2-0 lead after the first two games.

Even though the 28-year-old has been the target of immense criticism, Azharuddin came to his rescue, stating that he should only be judged after a few years.

“A player should be judged as a captain after a few years in the role and I believe Babar should be allowed to continue as one,” the 60-year-old, who previously captained India, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan and New Zealand are now playing five ODIs and Azam has started off strong with scores of 49 and 65 in back-to-back wins for the men in green.

The third ODI will be played on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

