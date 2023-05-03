Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja has vented his anger at the top officials in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for arguing whether Babar Azam deserves to be captain.

He also lashed out at them for suggesting potential replacements in all three formats, even though he feels Azam has led Pakistan brilliantly in the limited overs formats.

Ramiz, who was previously chairman of the PCB, said all this gives off a negative image as it implies that the board might not be fully supportive of the 28-year-old.

“Arguing whether he deserves to lead the team, introducing potential leadership changes in red-ball and white-ball formats even though he has been exemplary while captaining in white-ball,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now playing against New Zealand and drew the five-match T20I series 2-2.

The action has now moved on to the five-match ODI series, where Azam struck 49 and 65 in the first two games.

With a 2-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will be hoping to claim an unassailable lead in the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

