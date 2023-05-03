Big improvement needed, Shahid Afridi wants Babar Azam to get better in one area

Shahid Afridi said big improvement is needed from Pakistan batsman Babar Azam as captain

Shahid Afridi: “Babar needs to improve a lot as a captain”

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi conceded that Babar Azam needs to make big improvements as captain.

His comments come after Pakistan have endured a string of dismal results, which has piled a lot of pressure on the 28-year-old.

Since there has been no indication of a change in leadership, Afridi noted that Azam must take it upon himself to get better.

“Babar needs to improve a lot as a captain,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Recently, Azam scored 130 runs in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.07. Despite his efforts, the series concluded as a 2-2 draw.

He is now featuring in the five-match ODI series, where he has made scores of 49 and 65 to give his side a 2-0 lead.

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain?
