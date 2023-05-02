Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal wants to see his cousin Babar Azam keep performing at the highest level.

Azam, who captains Pakistan, is widely regarded as one of the elite batsmen in the world and has been the men in green’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats.

Recently, he made 130 runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

Having been in great form for the last few months, Akmal is keen to see the 28-year-old continue hitting new highs.

“I want him to continue performing,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Pakistan are playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand. Azam made scores of 49 and 65 in the first two games, both of which the men in green won.

With a 2-0 lead in the series, Pakistan will be looking to seal the deal in the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

