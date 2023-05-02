Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said he has seen a big improvement in young pace sensation Naseem Shah.

Naseem initially began his career representing Pakistan in Test cricket, but he has now become a regular face in the limited overs squads too.

Having captained the 20-year-old while playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sarfaraz acknowledged that he has seen Naseem develop his game and turn into an excellent asset.

“Naseem has improved as a bowler,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Currently, Naseem is playing in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he has taken three wickets in two matches at an average of 26.

Sarfaraz, however, was not selected in the team.

Pakistan are currently 2-0 up in the series going into the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I told the coach pick him instead of me, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was willing to be dropped

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1840 ( 73.1 % ) He is ok! 470 ( 18.67 % ) He is overrated! 207 ( 8.22 % )

Like this: Like Loading...