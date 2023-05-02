Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan is “one of the finest hitters” in the country.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, recently had a strong campaign for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 24-year-old scored 282 runs in 10 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

Mahmood, who is Islamabad United’s head coach, was highly impressed with Azam’s firepower and reiterated that there are few better in Pakistan when it comes to power-hitting.

“We have Azam Khan, one of the finest hitters,” he told PCB Digital.

Azam has represented the men in green in five T20 Internationals to date, but was not picked for their ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Pakistan are currently 2-0 up in the series and will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

