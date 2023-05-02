Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam is “an amazing player” as he keeps delivering top-class performances.

Azam has been praised for his consistency and is generally rated among the top batsmen in the world.

In the team’s ongoing series against New Zealand, the 28-year-old scored 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

“Babar Azam is an amazing player,” Williamson was quoted as saying by journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan and New Zealand are now playing five ODIs, where Azam has made scores of 49 and 65.

The men in green hold a 2-0 lead going into the third ODI and will be aiming to wrap things up with a big win on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

