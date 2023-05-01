Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi said he spoke to fellow Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf on the phone daily to stay motivated while recovering from back-to-back knee injuries.

While Afridi was undergoing rehabilitation, Rauf replaced him as Pakistan’s pace spearhead and did an excellent job.

The 23-year-old is now back in action but recalled how important those conversations he had were.

“I used to speak with Haris Rauf daily,” he told PCB Digital.

Pakistan are currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where Afridi has taken two wickets in one game.

As for Rauf, he has picked up six wickets in two games.

Pakistan are 2-0 up in the series and will be looking to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead in the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: On track to become very good, Mike Atherton sees great things ahead for Pakistan top order batsman

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2505 ( 64.25 % ) He is ok! 855 ( 21.93 % ) He is overrated! 539 ( 13.82 % )

Like this: Like Loading...