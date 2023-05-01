Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Khurram Manzoor believes he is among the country’s top five batsmen with the highest averages in List A cricket in the past 10 years.

The 36-year-old has featured in 166 List A games and amassed 7,922 runs, which includes 27 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 53.52.

Despite his consistency, he last played an ODI for Pakistan in January 2009.

As a result of this, he is seeking an explanation on why he has continually been overlooked by the selectors even though he has put up strong performances in domestic cricket for numerous years.

“I am among the top five batters with the highest averages in List A cricket in the last ten years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently lost 2-1 to Afghanistan in their three-match T20I series in Sharjah.

They subsequently drew their five-match T20I series against New Zealand 2-1 and are now in the midst of a five-match ODI series.

Leading 2-0, the men in green will be aiming to secure an unassailable series lead in the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Spoke to Haris Rauf daily, Shaheen Shah Afridi explains why he called the Pakistan seamer so often

What are your thoughts on Khurram Manzoor? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Khurram Manzoor? He is really good! 433 ( 35.96 % ) He is ok! 507 ( 42.11 % ) He is overrated! 264 ( 21.93 % )

Like this: Like Loading...