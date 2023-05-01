Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Mike Atherton sees great things ahead of Pakistan top order batsman Abdullah Shafique and expects him to become a “very good player”.

Shafique has mostly represented his country in Test cricket, where he has enjoyed outstanding success so far.

In the 12 Tests he has played, the 23-year-old has scored 992 runs, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 47.23.

“I like Abdullah Shafique. I think he’s going to be a very good player and near the top of the order,” Atherton said in a video shared by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Shafique has been picked for Pakistan’s ongoing limited overs series against New Zealand.

The men in green drew the five-match T20I series 2-2 and are now playing five ODIs against the Black Caps.

They currently hold a 2-0 lead going into the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

