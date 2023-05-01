Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed admitted that rising star Naseem Shah’s pace has gone up.

Naseem is now bowling at speeds of 150 kph and has become a mainstay in all three formats for Pakistan.

Recently, the two of them played together for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the 20-year-old took seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 37.14 and an economy rate of 7.64.

“His pace has also increased,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem is now representing the men in green in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

In the two matches that have been played, he has claimed three wickets at an average of 26.

Sarfaraz, however, was not picked in the team.

The third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

