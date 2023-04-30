Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has credited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a big reason behind his success in international cricket.

Zaman recalled how he had played for Pakistan A prior to making his PSL debut.

He noted that playing against some of the legends of the game, such as New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum and the West Indian big-hitting duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, gave him a lot of confidence.

“I had played for Pakistan A before my HBL PSL debut, but playing against legends like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard and sharing the dressing room with such a big name like Brendon McCullum gave me a lot of confidence,” the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

“It is a great knowledge sharing experience as when the juniors share the dressing room with the senior international cricketers they learn about the tactics of the game and pick up things which they cannot do otherwise. So, I firmly believe, the HBL PSL will continue to benefit Pakistan cricket in future.”

Zaman has been in excellent form in the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand as he made 117 in the first match and 180 not out in the second.

Pakistan won both games and hold a 2-0 lead going into the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Two gems from the PSL, Mohammad Amir on Pakistan batting duo who can launch the ball a long way

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! 810 ( 68.18 % ) He is ok! 264 ( 22.22 % ) He is overrated! 114 ( 9.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...