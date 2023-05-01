Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan admitted that he finds it difficult to bat against fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali.

All four seamers regularly feature for Pakistan and are right up their in terms of the country’s most talented bowlers.

Given the fact that all of them are capable of bowling 140 kph or more, Rizwan acknowledged that his batting skills are always put to the test when he battles against them.

“It is always challenging to face Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali,” he told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan, Afridi, Naseem and Rauf are currently playing in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

In the first two ODIs that have been played, Rizwan has scored 42 not out and 54 not out.

As for Afridi, he has taken two wickets in one match. Naseem has claimed three wickets in two games, while Rauf has six wickets to his name.

Hasan, meanwhile, was not selected for the series. Instead, he is representing Warwickshire in Division One of the County Championship, where he has picked up 11 wickets in three matches at an average of 22.72.

Pakistan hold a 2-0 lead going into the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

