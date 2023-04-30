Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said the big-hitting batting duo of Mohammad Haris and Haider Ali were discovered in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His comments come after he was talking about just how big of an influence the PSL has been on his career and for Pakistan cricket as a whole.

In this year’s tournament, Haris scored 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

Haider, meanwhile, amassed 109 runs in six games for the Karachi Kings, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.16 and a strike-rate of 112.37.

As for Amir, he also played for the Kings and took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

“We have unearthed [Mohammad] Haris and we got Haider [Ali] as well,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) website.

Haris featured in the final game during Pakistan’s recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand, but was dismissed for a golden duck.

Neither he nor Haider or Amir were picked for the ongoing five-match ODI series.

Pakistan hold a 2-0 lead going into the third ODI on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Unbelievable shots, Wahab Riaz on Pakistan power-hitter with commanding presence

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1556 ( 71.51 % ) No! 620 ( 28.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...