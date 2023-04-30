Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz said power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed has “unbelievable shots” in his arsenal and has a commanding presence around him when he bats.

Iftikhar, 32, recently represented the men in green in their five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

He had a strong showing as he was Pakistan’s third-highest run-scorer with 129 runs, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

“Wonderful display of batting by Iftikhar Ahmed. Unbelievable shots and the command he has shown was amazing,” Wahab said on Twitter.

Pakistan are now 2-0 up in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, but Iftikhar was not included in the team.

The third ODI will be held on Wednesday in Karachi.

Pakistan squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

